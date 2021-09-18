Xi calls for steady transition of Afghan situation, dialogues with Afghanistan

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a joint summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states on the Afghanistan issue and delivers an important speech via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for efforts to promote steady transition of Afghan situation as soon as possible, engage Afghanistan in dialogues, and help the Afghan people tide over difficulties.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing while attending a joint summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states on the Afghanistan issue via video link.

Member states of SCO and CSTO should join hands to safeguard peace and stability, which are "more precious than gold," said Xi.

These countries are all in the vicinity of Afghanistan, and are within a community for a shared future and shared security, Xi said, adding that they should work together to play their role in critical moments.

In a three-point proposal, Xi urged respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, supporting the implementation of the "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" principle, and letting the Afghan people independently decide the future of their own country.

He stressed supporting all parties in Afghanistan to reach inclusive political arrangements at an early date through dialogue and consultation.

Relevant parties in Afghanistan should be urged to resolutely crack down on and eradicate terrorist organizations in the Afghan territory and prevent terrorist forces in Afghanistan from wreaking havoc, said Xi.

He called on SCO and CSTO member states to interact with all parties in Afghanistan from a rational and pragmatic perspective, and facilitate a new political structure that is more open and inclusive, and adopts moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies and develops friendly relations with other countries, especially its neighbors.

China will provide the Afghan people with timely humanitarian and medical support in fighting COVID-19, Xi said, adding that China has announced it will deliver a batch of emergency relief supplies as soon as possible and will continue to provide more support within its capacity.

As the instigators of the difficult situation in Afghanistan, certain countries should especially draw lessons from the past and shoulder their due responsibilities for Afghanistan's future development, he said.

Xi stressed that China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with relevant parties and work together to support the Afghan people in pursuing a bright future and safeguarding the lasting peace and stability in the region.

