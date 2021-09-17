SCO countries should firmly hold destiny of development, progress in own hands: Xi

Xinhua) 16:28, September 17, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries should firmly hold the destiny of development and progress in their own hands.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing while addressing the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO via video link.

