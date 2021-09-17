Xi stresses development, vitalization for SCO countries through cooperation

Xinhua) 16:30, September 17, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 16, 2021 shows Nauruz Palace, the venue of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Dushanbe, capital of the Republic of Tajikistan. (Xinhua/Ma Dewu)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should stick to opening up and cooperation to facilitate each other's development and vitalization.

Xi made the remarks in Beijing while addressing the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO via video link.

