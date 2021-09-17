Home>>
China to make due contributions to humanity defeating pandemic: Xi
(Xinhua) 16:29, September 17, 2021
A batch of China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines arrives at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Laos, Aug. 7, 2021. The fifth batch of China-donated Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine carried by the Chinese YTO Airlines cargo plane arrived at the Lao capital Vientiane late on Saturday. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will make due contributions to humanity's complete victory over the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.
Xi made the remarks via video link in Beijing while addressing the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
