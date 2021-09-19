Xi delivers video speech to CELAC 6th Summit, calls for building community of shared future between China, LatAm

Xinhua) 09:03, September 19, 2021

At the invitation of Mexico, the rotating presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video speech to the 6th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the CELAC. The summit was held in Mexico City on Sept. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The 6th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) was held Saturday in Mexico City. At the invitation of Mexico, the rotating presidency of CELAC, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a video speech to the summit.

Xi pointed out that 10 years ago, CELAC was born under the efforts of Latin American and Caribbean countries to pursue independence and seek strength in unity, which was a milestone in the process of regional integration. In the past 10 years, CELAC has played an important role in maintaining peace and stability and promoting common development in the region.

Xi said that China attaches great importance to developing relations with CELAC, and supports CELAC in coordinating regional countries to carry out cooperation and cope with challenges.

"In July 2014, the leaders of regional countries and I jointly announced the establishment of the Forum of China and CELAC, which has developed a new way for the comprehensive cooperation between China and Latin America," said Xi.

He added that over the past seven years, the forum has flourished and become a major platform for bringing together friendly forces from all walks of life in China and Latin America, and has made important contributions to deepening China-Latin America relations.

Xi stressed that having stood the test of changing international landscape, China-Latin America relations have entered a new era featuring equality, mutual benefit, innovation, openness and tangible benefits for the people.

"China-Latin America friendship is time-honored and deeply rooted in the hearts of the people," said Xi.

He noted that since last year, facing the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak, China and Latin America have lent each other a helping hand and carried out all-around cooperation against the pandemic.

"China will continue to provide support to Latin American and Caribbean countries to the best of its capability, and help the regional countries overcome the pandemic at an early date and resume economic and social development," Xi said, adding that China is willing to work with Latin American and Caribbean countries to overcome difficulties together and jointly create opportunities to build a community of shared future between China and Latin America.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)