SCO, CSTO member states should join hands to safeguard peace, stability: Xi
People visit the 2021 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) should join hands to safeguard peace and stability, which are "more precious than gold," said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.
Xi made the remarks in Beijing while attending a joint summit of the leaders of the SCO and the CSTO member states on the Afghanistan issue via video link.
The member states of SCO and CSTO are all in the vicinity of Afghanistan, and are within a community for a shared future and shared security, Xi said, adding that these countries should work together to play their role in critical moments.
