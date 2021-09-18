Let Afghan people independently decide their country's future: Xi

Xinhua) 10:01, September 18, 2021

Afghan boys ride a bicycle in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, supporting the implementation of the "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" principle, and letting the Afghan people independently decide the future of their own country.

Xi made the remarks while attending a joint summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states on the Afghanistan issue via video link.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)