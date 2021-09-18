Home>>
Let Afghan people independently decide their country's future: Xi
(Xinhua) 10:01, September 18, 2021
Afghan boys ride a bicycle in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, supporting the implementation of the "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" principle, and letting the Afghan people independently decide the future of their own country.
Xi made the remarks while attending a joint summit of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states on the Afghanistan issue via video link.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Experts say Xi's speech at Dushanbe summit to invigorate SCO development
- Xi pays tribute to international friends of China
- U.S. military admits drone strike in Kabul killed 10 civilians
- Xi calls for steady transition of Afghan situation, dialogues with Afghanistan
- 20 years on, Xi urges solidarity, integration for closer SCO community with shared future
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.