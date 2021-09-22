Xi calls on UN to increase representation, say of developing countries in international affairs

Xinhua) 09:03, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the United Nations to stay committed to ensuring a stable international order, increasing the representation and say of developing countries in international affairs, and taking the lead in advancing democracy and rule of law in international relations.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)