Home>>
Xi calls on UN to increase representation, say of developing countries in international affairs
(Xinhua) 09:03, September 22, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the United Nations to stay committed to ensuring a stable international order, increasing the representation and say of developing countries in international affairs, and taking the lead in advancing democracy and rule of law in international relations.
Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Guterres sounds alarm of today's world as General Debate of UN General Assembly opens
- Xi calls for bolstering confidence, jointly addressing global challenges at UNGA
- Full text of Xi's statement at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly
- General Debate of 76th session of UN General Assembly to kick off on Sept. 21
- Xi's speech at CELAC summit inspiring for mutually-beneficial cooperation -- Latin American experts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.