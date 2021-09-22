Xi calls on countries to reject "small circles," zero-sum games

Xinhua) 09:12, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on countries in the world to reject the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)