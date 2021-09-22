One country's success not necessarily another country's failure: Xi

Xinhua) 09:11, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that one country's success does not have to mean another country's failure, and the world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We need to pursue dialogue and inclusiveness over confrontation and exclusion. We need to build a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, equity, justice and win-win cooperation, and do the best we can to expand the convergence of our interests and achieve the biggest synergy possible," he said.

