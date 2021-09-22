Xi calls for practicing true multilateralism

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for improving global governance and practicing true multilateralism.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"In the world, there is only one international system, i.e. the international system with the United Nations at its core. There is only one international order, i.e. the international order underpinned by international law. There is only one set of rules, i.e. the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," Xi stressed.

The UN should uphold high the banner of true multilateralism, Xi said.

