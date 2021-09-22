China will never seek hegemony: Xi

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China has never and will never invade or bully others, or seek hegemony.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The Chinese people have always celebrated and striven to pursue the vision of peace, amity and harmony," he said.

