China to commemorate 50th anniversary of restoration of its lawful seat in UN: Xi

Xinhua) 09:28, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Tuesday that China will solemnly commemorate the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations, which he said is a historic event.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)