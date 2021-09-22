Xi stresses beating COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:30, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that we must beat COVID-19 and win this decisive fight crucial to the future of humanity.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The history of world civilization is also one of fighting pandemics. Rising to challenges, humanity has always emerged in triumph and achieved greater development and advancement. The current pandemic may appear overwhelming, but we humanity will surely overcome it and prevail," said Xi.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)