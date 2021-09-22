Xi stresses pursuing more robust, greener, more balanced global development

09:24, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed that we must revitalize the economy and pursue more robust, greener and more balanced global development.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

