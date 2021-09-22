China to make new, greater contributions to UN cause: Xi

Xinhua) 09:29, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China will make new and greater contributions to advancing the noble cause of the UN.

Xi made the remarks in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

