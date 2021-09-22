Encounters with Xi Jinping: Proud to have been a farmer

(People's Daily App) 16:46, September 22, 2021

During a 2013 visit to Costa Rica, Xi Jinping visited the home of a coffee grower named Marco Zamora. The family were naturally honoured to be playing host to the Chinese president. But the strongest impression they took away from that meeting was the affinity they felt for a man who spoke proudly of his own time working in the countryside.

