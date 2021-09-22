Xi urges world to practice true multilateralism

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for improving global governance and practicing true multilateralism.

Xi made the appeal in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

On various occasions, the Chinese leader has emphasized the need to practice true multilateralism. The following are some highlights of his recent remarks in this regard.

Sept. 21, 2021

"In the world, there is only one international system, i.e. the international system with the United Nations at its core. There is only one international order, i.e. the international order underpinned by international law. There is only one set of rules, i.e. the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," Xi stressed in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The UN should hold high the banner of true multilateralism, Xi said.

Sept. 17, 2021

Xi addressed the 21st meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization via video link.

Xi emphasized the need to practice true multilateralism and oppose actions that undermine the international order and cause confrontation and division by claiming to use so-called rules.

"We need to boost mutually beneficial cooperation, remove trade, investment and technology barriers, and promote inclusive development that delivers benefits to all," Xi said.

Sept. 9, 2021

Xi addressed the 13th BRICS summit via video link in Beijing.

"We need to promote the practice of true multilateralism, adhere to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law," Xi said.

He called on BRICS countries to make good use of BRICS mechanisms such as the meeting of foreign ministers and the meeting of high representatives for security, better coordinate their positions on major international and regional issues, and send out an even bigger, collective voice of BRICS countries.

Sept. 3, 2021

Xi addressed the opening ceremony of the plenary session of the sixth Eastern Economic Forum via video link.

"We need to offer each other help to overcome the pandemic challenge," Xi said, calling for intensifying cooperation in vaccine research, development and production, providing more public goods to the international community, firmly rejecting any politicization of COVID vaccines and origins-tracing, and striving to build a global community of health for all.

Noting that this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and that China has started a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country, Xi said China is ready to work with all parties to uphold true multilateralism, advocate trust and harmony, promote win-win cooperation, and march with firm steps toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

June 5, 2021

Xi sent a congratulatory letter to the World Environment Day events held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

As a participant, contributor and trailblazer in global ecological conservation, China is firmly committed to putting multilateralism into action and defending the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law so as to enhance global governance on the environment, Xi said.

Nov. 12, 2020

Xi delivered a speech via video at the third Paris Peace Forum.

"We need to uphold multilateralism, oppose unilateralism, hegemony and power politics, and reject all forms of terrorism and acts of extreme violence," Xi said, calling for joint efforts to safeguard equity, justice, peace and security in the world.

Xi urged all countries to uphold international law and the basic norms governing international relations, determine their position on the merits of each matter, and rise above ideological bias and confrontation.

Nov. 5, 2019

"We need to promote development through opening-up and deepen exchanges and cooperation among us. We need to 'join hands' with each other instead of 'letting go' of each other's hands. We need to 'tear down walls,' not to 'erect walls.' We need to stand firm against protectionism and unilateralism. We need to continually bring down trade barriers, optimize global value and supply chains, and jointly foster market demand," Xi said at the opening ceremony of the Second China International Import Expo.

