Which farm products get Xi's thumbs-up?
(People's Daily App) 09:00, September 23, 2021
President Xi Jinping shows deep care for agriculture, rural areas and farmers. Xi shows extra care for the livelihood of farmers and is always trying to help them out of poverty. In trips to China's rural areas, Xi has hailed local specialties and their role in enriching farmers.
As the fourth Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival approaches, let's follow Xi's steps and see which farm products earn his approval.
(Produced by Fan Jingyi and Di Jingyuan)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
