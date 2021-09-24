Nepali edition of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" released

Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari addresses an event during which the Nepali edition of the second volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" and the English version of its third volume are released and promoted, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengping)

KATHMANDU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Nepali edition of the second volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" and the English version of its third volume were released and promoted here on Thursday.

Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari joined the event and made a speech, and Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a video address.

Hou Yanqi, the Chinese ambassador to Nepal, and Sundar Nath Bhattarai, officiating chairman of the China Study Center in Nepal, were present as well, with people from all walks of life for the event co-organized by China's State Council Information Office, the Office of the President of Nepal, China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and the Chinese Embassy in Nepal.

In her speech, Bhandari said that China's unprecedented success in governance and economy has become a matter of common interest in today's world.

A study of Xi's work will give readers an insight into the Chinese president's ideological and political views, policies, programs and governance arrangements, and their successful implementation in the past nearly one decade, she said, adding China's success in the field of poverty alleviation and political governance also inspires Nepal and other developing nations in the world.

Addressing the event, Huang described the book as an important document for Chinese and foreign readers to learn about Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era -- a theoretical result of combining the basic principles of Marxism with China's specific conditions and fine traditions, which provides an action plan for realizing the Chinese people's aspirations for a better life, a scientific guide for building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, and Chinese wisdom for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Huang pledged efforts to thoroughly implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of both countries, steadily deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, advance the traditional friendship and make positive contributions to the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity.

On the occasion, Bhandari unveiled the Nepali edition of the second volume. Hou, the Chinese ambassador, presented the Nepali and English versions of the volumes to Nepali guests.

The Nepali edition was jointly translated and published by China's Foreign Languages Press and Nepal's China Study Center.

So far, the second volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" has been translated and issued in 13 languages.

