Xi says safeguarding Communist governance vital common interest of China, Vietnam

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that it is the most fundamental common strategic interest of China and Vietnam to safeguard the security of their Communist parties' governance and that of their socialist systems.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

Xi said he is glad to talk on the phone with Trong on the eve of China's National Day, adding that so far this year he and Trong have maintained close communication by multiple means, helping the two parties and countries deepen strategic mutual trust and consolidate traditional friendship, and jointly steering bilateral relations toward sustained and steady progress under new circumstances.

China and Vietnam, he added, are socialist neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, and are a community with a shared future that bears strategic significance.

Facing the complicated and combined impacts of global changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, China and Vietnam share many common interests and concerns, Xi noted.

He suggested that the two sides maintain the right direction, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, continuously develop the socialist cause, earnestly safeguard the fundamental interests of the two parties, countries and nations, and make positive contributions to regional and global peace and development.

The Chinese side firmly supports Trong in leading the CPV and the Vietnamese people to advance on the socialist path suited to Vietnam's national conditions and realize the development goals set at the CPV's 13th national congress, Xi said.

The two sides, he added, should conduct institutionalized exchanges in such areas as theoretical discussions, cadre training and cooperation between local party committees, deepen communication and mutual learning between counterpart departments of the two parties and countries, and strengthen the guidance of public opinion.

They should also accelerate the coordination of their development strategies, create new bright spots in bilateral cooperation, and bring the people in both countries a greater sense of fulfillment, Xi said, adding that China firmly supports the Vietnamese side in defeating COVID-19 and promoting economic and social development.

Meanwhile, they need to enhance coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, defend peace and stability in the South China Sea, oppose politicization of COVID-19 origins tracing, practice true multilateralism, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi added.

Trong warmly congratulated China on the successful celebration of the centenary of the CPC and the upcoming 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

He spoke highly of the great achievements China has made in various fields since the CPC's founding 100 years ago, since the PRC's founding over 70 years ago, and especially under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core since the 18th CPC National Congress.

He said he firmly believes that China will make new glorious achievements on its new journey of fully building a modern socialist country.

Trong said that relations between the two parties and countries now enjoy a good momentum, featuring close high-level exchanges and fast-growing economic and trade cooperation.

Vietnam attaches great importance to the development of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and always treats it as a top priority, he said, adding that his country is grateful for China's valuable support and assistance for Vietnam's fight against the pandemic and restoration of economic and social development.

The CPV, he said, is willing to work with the CPC to strengthen inter-party exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, and deepen experience sharing on party and state governance.

He also suggested that the two parties push for closer win-win cooperation between the two countries in such areas as economy and trade, epidemic response and cultural exchanges and at local levels, so as to continuously advance both countries' socialist causes and bilateral relations, and jointly promote regional and global peace and stability.

