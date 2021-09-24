Xi says China to deepen development cooperation with Pacific island countries

Xinhua) 14:05, September 24, 2021

Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines are unloaded at an airport in Honiara, Solomon Islands, April 11, 2021. (Chinese Embassy in Solomon Islands/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to share its experience in poverty reduction and deepen development cooperation with Solomon Islands and other Pacific island countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

In a phone conversation with Manasseh Sogavare, prime minister of Solomon Islands, Xi said that China is ready to help Pacific island countries find a development path of poverty reduction suited to their own national conditions, so that they can better cope with major public health events and natural disasters, and enhance the capacity to cope with climate change.

