Xi calls for openness, cooperation in science & technology

Xinhua) 09:38, September 25, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum on Sept. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on all countries to strengthen openness and cooperation in science and technology.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum), which is scheduled from Sept. 24 to 28 in Beijing.

Xi noted that nowadays profound changes unseen in a century are evolving rapidly in the world and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is far-reaching, presenting severe challenges for the recovery of the global economy.

All countries in the world need to strengthen openness and cooperation in science and technology, explore ways and means of jointly solving important global issues through sci-tech innovation, address the challenges of the times together, and promote the noble cause of peace and development for all, said Xi.

He emphasized that the development of science and technology must have a global vision, grasp the pulse of the times, and closely follow the new requirements by the production and life of mankind.

Xi said that China attaches great importance to sci-tech innovation and is committed to promoting global cooperation in sci-tech innovation.

China will strengthen international sci-tech exchanges with a more open attitude, and actively participate in global innovation networks to jointly promote basic research and push forward the application of sci-tech achievements, so as to foster new growth momentum for economic development, he said.

China will strengthen intellectual property rights protection, and create a first-class innovation ecosystem. China will also shape the concept of developing science and technology for good purposes, improve global sci-tech governance, and enhance the well-being of mankind, he added.

He noted that Zhongguancun is China's first national independent innovation demonstration zone, and the ZGC Forum is a state-level platform for global sci-tech innovation exchanges and cooperation.

China supports Zhongguancun in carrying out a new round of pilot reforms, speeding up the construction of a world-leading sci-tech park, and making new contributions to promoting global sci-tech innovation exchanges and cooperation, he said.

With a theme of "intelligence, health and carbon neutrality," the forum this year is jointly organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the China Association for Science and Technology, and the Beijing municipal government.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)