Xi says safeguarding Communist governance vital common interest of China, Vietnam

Xinhua) 14:18, September 24, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that it is the most fundamental common strategic interest of China and Vietnam to safeguard the security of their Communist parties' governance and that of their socialist systems.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

