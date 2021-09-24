Land-sea trade corridor links China, Vietnam
CHONGQING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A cargo train departing from the Vietnamese capital Hanoi arrived in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday. It marks the launch of a new cross-border railway service between China and Vietnam.
The train, carrying machinery equipment, clothing, and other goods worth about 1.62 million U.S. dollars, traveled for eight days, said the New Land-Sea Corridor Operation Co., Ltd.
The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by Singapore and provincial-level regions of western China. Chongqing Municipality is the center of operation for the corridor.
Li Na, head of the company's Eurasian logistics, said the cross-border railway trains have the advantages of punctuality and cheapness and will directly connect with China-Europe freight train services after arriving in Chongqing.
