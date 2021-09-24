Land-sea trade corridor links China, Vietnam

Xinhua) 10:44, September 24, 2021

Tourists pose for a photo at the China-Vietnam border port of Dongxing in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

CHONGQING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- A cargo train departing from the Vietnamese capital Hanoi arrived in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday. It marks the launch of a new cross-border railway service between China and Vietnam.

The train, carrying machinery equipment, clothing, and other goods worth about 1.62 million U.S. dollars, traveled for eight days, said the New Land-Sea Corridor Operation Co., Ltd.

The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor is a trade and logistics passage jointly built by Singapore and provincial-level regions of western China. Chongqing Municipality is the center of operation for the corridor.

Li Na, head of the company's Eurasian logistics, said the cross-border railway trains have the advantages of punctuality and cheapness and will directly connect with China-Europe freight train services after arriving in Chongqing.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)