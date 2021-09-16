China, Vietnam agree to deepen law enforcement and security cooperation

Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Vietnam's minister of public security To Lam via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Guo Shengkun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Vietnam's minister of public security To Lam via video link Wednesday.

Both sides highlighted law enforcement and security cooperation between the two countries during their meeting.

Guo, also head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that law enforcement and security cooperation between the two countries has become the focus and highlight of the bilateral ties.

He said that under the backdrop of the pandemic, it is necessary for both sides to further strengthen strategic communication and cooperation, crack down on cross-border online gambling crime, deepen cooperation in combating border crimes, strengthen communication and coordination in multilateral areas, and continuously bring the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation to a new level.

To Lam said that Vietnam is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation and take bilateral law enforcement and security cooperation to a higher level.

