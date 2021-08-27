China to beef up campus security measures

Students dash to the entrance of the Xijin She Ethnic Group Primary School in Zhenghe County, east China's Fujian Province, March 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security on Thursday pledged to further tighten security measures on campuses.

By the end of this year, all primary and middle schools across the country will be equipped with full-time security guards, video surveillance and one-click alarm systems, as well as security posts, according to the ministry at a press conference held in Beijing.

Stressing strengthened campus safety before the start of the new semester, the ministry called for more frequent security patrols on and around campuses.

