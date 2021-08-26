Home>>
Primary school in Beijing ready to embrace approaching fall semester
(Xinhua) 15:08, August 26, 2021
A teacher writes down greetings to students at Taiping Road Primary School in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 26, 2021. Taiping Road Primary School is ready to embrace the approaching fall semester. The school regularly disinfects key areas such as teaching building corridors, classrooms, canteens and kitchens to ensure the health of teachers and students. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
