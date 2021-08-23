Home>>
Beijing cleared of medium, high risk areas for COVID-19
(新华网) 14:06, August 23, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has been cleared of medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19 with the last medium-risk area being downgraded to low-risk on Monday.
The Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in an announcement that a residential community at Yancun Township in the district of Fangshan was downgraded to a low-risk area.
With the adjustment, the whole of Beijing is in the low-risk category for COVID-19.
Beijing saw a resurgence of COVID-19 on July 28, as one confirmed locally transmitted case of COVID-19 was reported. The city has not reported any new locally transmitted cases since Aug. 11.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Residents enjoy autumn time at suburbs in Beijing
- One world, two systems:"Mad kings" of the COVID-19 era
- One world, two systems: How China has dealt with derelict officials during COVID-19
- Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
- China aims to achieve high-quality development of economy amid COVID-19: economist
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.