Home>>
China aims to achieve high-quality development of economy amid COVID-19: economist
(Xinhua) 08:21, August 23, 2021
China aims to achieve high-quality development of economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Researcher of China Minsheng Bank told Xinhua in an interview.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.