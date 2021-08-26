Foodstuff company in Beijing launches innovative products

Xinhua) 08:59, August 26, 2021

A staff member of Daoxiangcun arranges Chinese pastries in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2021. Daoxiangcun, a renowned foodstuff company in Beijing, opened a brand-new bakery store based on its founding address, combining the traditional desserts with modern trends. The store has launched a series of innovative products such as Beijing-style tea drinks and creative Chinese pastries. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)