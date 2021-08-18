Beijing releases plan on hydrogen energy industry development

Xinhua) 10:24, August 18, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Beijing authorities have released a plan for the development of hydrogen energy industry from 2021 to 2025.

According to the plan released by the municipal bureau of economy and information technology, by 2025, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region will achieve a cumulative scale of hydrogen energy industry chain valued at more than 100 billion yuan (15.4 billion U.S. dollars) and reduce carbon emissions by 2 million tonnes.

Before 2023, five to eight leading enterprises with international influence in the hydrogen energy industry chain will be nurtured, and the scale of the industrial chain in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region will exceed 50 billion yuan and reduce carbon emissions by 1 million tonnes.

Ahead of 2025, ten to 15 leading industrial chain enterprises with international influence will be nurtured and three to four world-class industrial R&D and innovation platforms built.

In transportation, as of 2025, the region will strive to complete the construction of 74 hydrogen refueling stations and will have more than 10,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

In terms of distributed energy supply, commercial models of power supply and heat supply with more applications will be explored in the region by 2025, and the installed capacity of distributed power generation system will be increased to more than 10MW.

