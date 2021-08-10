Beijing sets air-quality record in July

Xinhua) 08:50, August 10, 2021

Blooming magnolia flowers are seen near the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Luo Xiaoguang)

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported an air-quality record in July, with the monthly reading for PM2.5 falling to 16 micrograms per cubic meter, authorities said on Monday.

It is the third straight month of record low PM2.5 density, following 20 micrograms per cubic meter in May and 18 micrograms per cubic meter in June, said the municipal ecology and environment bureau.

In July, the average monthly concentrations of PM10, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide were 32 micrograms, 2 micrograms and 14 micrograms per cubic meter, respectively, the lowest monthly levels since records began.

In the January-July period, the average PM2.5 reading in the Chinese capital stood at 37 micrograms per cubic meter, the lowest for the same period in history.

From January to July, Beijing authorities took a slew of measures to tackle air pollution, including promoting new-energy cars and supervising vehicles operating on diesel.

PM2.5 -- airborne particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter -- poses serious health risks.

