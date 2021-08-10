Beijing experiences rainstorms

August 10, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Rainstorms hit most parts of Beijing on Monday, the Beijing municipal meteorological observatory said.

At around 5 p.m. Monday, heavy rainfall lashed Beijing's northern suburban districts of Yanqing and Huairou, and began to affect the city's urban area and southern part around 7 p.m. Monday, bringing short-term rainfall, hails and gales.

The observatory on Monday issued warnings for heavy rains, gale, hail and lightning, predicting that the rainstorms would affect the city until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Some areas in Beijing may see maximum hourly precipitation of 30 to 50 mm, the observatory said.

It also warned of urban waterlogging, mountain floods and other geological disasters.

Local authorities have initiated an emergency response for flood control.

