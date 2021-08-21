Oath-taking ceremony held by 13th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:20, August 21, 2021

Ji Bingxuan, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over an oath-taking ceremony held by the 13th NPC Standing Committee to pledge allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

