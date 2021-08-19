Pic story of young orthopedic doctor in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:09, August 19, 2021

Ma Yuan (C) and a senior doctor (L) discuss on a case at Haidian Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 12, 2021. Ma Yuan, 28, is a resident orthopedic doctor at Haidian Hospital in Beijing. During working hours, Ma needs to attend morning shift meetings, follow superior doctors to make the rounds of the wards, participate in surgeries and etc. Sometimes Ma has to work continuously for up to 36 hours. Although the workflow is the same almost every day, there are different challenges in clinical work. As a young doctor, Ma often deals with new problems in his work. In his spare time, Ma reads medical monographs to strengthen the study of theoretical knowledge. In addition, he also consults seniors for advice. By chance, Ma learned that the hospital is calling on young medical workers to share medical knowledge through new media platforms. He joined a short video shooting team of the hospital. The team recorded some simple and humorous short videos to publicize medical knowledge in a relatively simple way. At present, orthopedic surgery can be completed with robot assistance, which can help doctors improve the accuracy and safety of surgery. Ma wants to learn more about orthopedic robotic surgery technology to better serve patients. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

