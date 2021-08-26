Water storage volume of Miyun Reservoir in Beijing reaches record high

Xinhua) 08:47, August 26, 2021

A staff member installs a video monitoring system for the highest water level of the Miyun Reservoir in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2021. As of 8 a.m. Beijing time on Tuesday, the water storage volume of the Miyun Reservoir in Beijing reached 3.371 billion cubic meters, a record high. Built in 1960, the reservoir has a total storage capacity of 4.375 billion cubic meters. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

