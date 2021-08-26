Universal Beijing Resort to make trial operation in Sept

Ecns.cn) 10:46, August 26, 2021

Photo taken on August 25 shows the ride inside the Universal Beijing Resort, Beijing, capital of China. The resort will make a trial operation from September 1 as the three-month internal stress test is near the end. (Photo: China News Service/ Yi Haifei)

