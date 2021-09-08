China, Vietnam agree to enhance inter-party exchanges, boost ties

Xinhua) 09:40, September 08, 2021

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with Tran Cam Tu, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, and head of the Committee's Inspection Commission, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official Zhao Leji met with Tran Cam Tu, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, and head of the Committee's Inspection Commission, in Beijing via video link Tuesday.

Noting that China and Vietnam are socialist countries led by communist parties, Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said that leaders of the two parties have reached plenty of important consensus on the promotion of the healthy and stable development of relations between the two parties and the two countries.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to implement the consensus of the top leaders of the two parties, deepen exchange of experience in the governance of party and country, and promote exchange and cooperation in the fields of discipline inspection and supervision, to provide political guarantee for the steady and sustained development of bilateral relations and the cause of socialism of the two countries, Zhao said.

Tran Cam Tu said it has always been Vietnam's top priority to develop and enhance friendly relations with China, and the CPV stands ready to work with the CPC to enhance inter-party exchanges, and deepen cooperation in discipline inspection and supervision, to strive for new progress in relations between the two countries.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)