China-Vietnam freight train speeds up by facilitating customs
(Xinhua) 10:44, June 01, 2021
NANNING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The International Railway Port of Nanning is an important hub of the Belt and Road and the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. The number of the China-Vietnam freight trains launched from this railway port had a continuous three-year rise.
As trade between China and Vietnam booms, more efficient and convenient cross-border freight routes are expected to be created by companies in both countries.
