China, Vietnam release fish, shrimp into Beibu Gulf

Xinhua) 10:20, May 11, 2021

NANNING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam have jointly released fish and shrimp into the Beibu Gulf.

Authorities from both sides on Monday released about 56 million fry fish and post-larvae shrimp into waters of the gulf near the Beilun River in the city of Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Since 2017, China and Vietnam have conducted three similar events in the Beibu Gulf.

The sustainable development of the Beibu Gulf is important to both China and Vietnam, and Monday's event is a significant measure to increase incomes and benefits for fishermen of both countries, said Yu Kangzhen, vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs.

