China to boost security, anti-terror cooperation with Pakistan
Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi makes a virtual conversation with Moeed Yusuf, special assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on Tuesday said China is willing to keep close communication and coordination with Pakistan to boost anti-terror cooperation and enhance bilateral security cooperation mechanism to maintain security and stability of the two countries and the region.
Zhao made the remarks during a virtual conversation with Moeed Yusuf, special assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, adding that China and Pakistan enjoy a rock-firm friendship.
Zhao hoped the Pakistani side to find out the truth of the Dasu attack, thoroughly investigate and punish the perpetrators and bring the absconding criminal suspects to justice, adding that Pakistan should reinforce security troops and measures to crack down terrorist forces in accordance with the law so as to ensure the security of Chinese nationals and programs in Pakistan.
Yusuf, on his part, said that Pakistan will resort all strengths and means to apprehend the perpetrator and punish the terrorist forces without leniency.
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- China 'shocked' and 'condemns' attacks targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan, 'firmly opposes' terrorism: FM
- Suicide attack kills 2 children, injures 3 including Chinese national in Pakistan's Gwadar
- Love, career, friendship: Pakistani jeweler's glittering life in Xinjiang
- China issues regulation on IT infrastructure security
- Pakistan steers through pandemic scare with help of Chinese vaccines
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.