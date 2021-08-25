China to boost security, anti-terror cooperation with Pakistan

Xinhua) 08:54, August 25, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi makes a virtual conversation with Moeed Yusuf, special assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on Tuesday said China is willing to keep close communication and coordination with Pakistan to boost anti-terror cooperation and enhance bilateral security cooperation mechanism to maintain security and stability of the two countries and the region.

Zhao made the remarks during a virtual conversation with Moeed Yusuf, special assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, adding that China and Pakistan enjoy a rock-firm friendship.

Zhao hoped the Pakistani side to find out the truth of the Dasu attack, thoroughly investigate and punish the perpetrators and bring the absconding criminal suspects to justice, adding that Pakistan should reinforce security troops and measures to crack down terrorist forces in accordance with the law so as to ensure the security of Chinese nationals and programs in Pakistan.

Yusuf, on his part, said that Pakistan will resort all strengths and means to apprehend the perpetrator and punish the terrorist forces without leniency.

