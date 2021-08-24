China 'shocked' and 'condemns' attacks targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan, 'firmly opposes' terrorism: FM

Global Times) 09:53, August 24, 2021

Photo/Ministry of Foreign Affairs

China condemns the suicide attack at the Gwadar East Bay Expressway Project in Pakistan on Friday, which killed two Pakistani children and injured one Chinese worker, and will continue to work with the country to combat the threat of terrorism to protect Chinese people and projects there, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Monday.

Wang said at a press conference that China was "shocked" about the incident, and expressed condolences to the Pakistani people killed in the attack, urging the Pakistani side to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible and bring them to justice.

He noted that Pakistan has provided proper treatment to the injured Chinese, and said it will do its utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and the project. China will join hands with Pakistan to fight against terrorism and protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in the country, he said.

"China firmly opposes any force using terrorism for geopolitical gains, and calls on regional countries to work together to eradicate all terrorist organizations," he said.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan also strongly condemned the suicide attack on Saturday, and asked Pakistan to upgrade its safety measures to ensure such incidents won't happen again.

On Friday, at the Gwadar East Bay Expressway project in Balochistan, Pakistan, a motorcade carrying Chinese workers was attacked by a suicide bomber.

This comes only a month after nine Chinese nationals were killed when a bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers to the site of the Dasu Dam was attacked in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

