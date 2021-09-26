Home>>
Xi congratulates Eric Chu on election as KMT chief
(Xinhua) 15:55, September 26, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday congratulated Eric Chu on being elected chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit
- Experts say Xi's speech at ZGC Forum contributes to solving global issues
- Xi says safeguarding Communist governance vital common interest of China, Vietnam
- Xi calls for openness, cooperation in science & technology
- Xi says safeguarding Communist governance vital common interest of China, Vietnam
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.