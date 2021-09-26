Xi congratulates Eric Chu on election as KMT chief

Xinhua) 15:55, September 26, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Sunday congratulated Eric Chu on being elected chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party.

