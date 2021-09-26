We Are China

Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit

Xinhua) 13:10, September 26, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday sent a congratulatory letter to the 2021 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, which opened in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province.

