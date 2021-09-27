Xi's discourses on building community with shared future published in Arabic
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A book on Xi Jinping's discourses on promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity has been published in Arabic by the Central Compilation and Translation Press.
Translated by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the Arabic version contains 85 pieces of exposition on the subject by President Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.
This version and the previously published English, French, Japanese and Russian versions are of great significance to foreign readers to grasp the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and better understand Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy and China's foreign policy.
