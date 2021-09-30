Xi exchanges congratulations with Brunei's sultan on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 13:07, September 30, 2021

Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah salutes to the royal guard of honor during a ceremonial parade held for his 75th birthday celebration in Bandar Seri Begawan, capital of Brunei, July 15, 2021. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday exchanged congratulatory messages with Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Xi said that in the past 30 years since China and Brunei established diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have maintained sound and fast development.

With continuously deepened mutual political trust and cooperation in various fields as well as close communication and coordination on regional and international affairs, the two countries have set a good example of relations between countries of different sizes based on equality and mutual benefit for common development, he added.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have always supported and helped each other in times of difficulties, writing a new chapter of friendship, Xi said, adding that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Brunei relations.

Xi stressed that he is willing to work with his Majesty Sultan Hassanal, taking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity, to enhance strategic communication and deepen cooperation on fighting COVID-19 as well as joint construction of the Belt and Road, so as to promote the continuous new development of China-Brunei strategic cooperative partnership and bring benefits to the two countries and their people.

Hassanal said in his message that China is an important cooperative partner of Brunei and bilateral cooperation has achieved positive progress.

He said Brunei thanked the Chinese side for its support and assistance to Brunei in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, and expressed readiness to deepen the strategic cooperative partnership with China so as to create more benefits to the two countries and their people.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)