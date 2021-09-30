China, Brunei to strive for new progress in bilateral ties: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:29, September 30, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Brunei to continue making new progress in China-Brunei relations so it can bring more benefits to the two peoples, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

In a phone conversation with Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Haji Erywan, Wang said that Thursday marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brunei.

In the past three decades, China-Brunei ties have enjoyed rapid development and the two countries have set an example of treating each other as equals, living in harmony, and mutual benefit regardless of the size of the countries, he said.

Wang added that the two countries have joined forces in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as helping and supporting each other, which exemplifies the friendly spirit of mutual help among neighbors.

The top Chinese diplomat said that this year also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Since Brunei assumed the rotating chair of ASEAN, it has carried out a lot of fruitful work, which China greatly appreciates, said Wang.

He said he hopes that Brunei will continue to play a constructive role as the rotating chair of ASEAN and push China-ASEAN relations to a new level.

For his part, Erywan said that China-Brunei relations have long been friendly, and praised China as a good, true friend.

Erywan said Brunei sincerely thanked China for its strong support in its fight against the pandemic. Brunei attaches great importance to bilateral ties and looks forward to working with China to expand mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve common prosperity, he added.

The Bruneian foreign minister also said his country will continue to assume the rotating chair of ASEAN and make greater contributions to enhancing mutual trust between ASEAN and China and promoting regional peace and development.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on non-proliferation and other international and regional issues of common concern.

