China, Brunei vow to enhance parliamentary cooperation

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Brunei's Legislative Council speaker Abdul Rahman via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Thursday held talks with Brunei's Legislative Council speaker Abdul Rahman via video link. Both sides pledged to enhance exchanges between their legislative bodies.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have helped each other and overcome the difficulties together, further consolidating and deepening the traditional friendship.

China has always viewed the development of friendly ties with Brunei from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is willing to be a good friend who treats each other sincerely and a good partner for common development with Brunei, said Li.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Li expressed hopes that the two sides would take this opportunity to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and jointly promote the continuous development of their strategic cooperative partnership.

The two sides should intensify high-level exchanges, deepen strategic mutual trust and continue to firmly support each other on issues involving respective core interests and major concerns, said Li.

He urged the two sides to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation and join hands to build a community of health for all.

"It is necessary to dovetail the development strategies of the two sides and jointly build a high-quality Belt and Road," said Li, adding that the two sides should successfully host the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and enhance friendship between the two peoples.

The NPC is willing to work with the Brunei Legislative Council to strengthen exchanges and cooperation and continuously enrich the connotation of the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, said Li.

Rahman said that Brunei attaches great importance to the development of long-term friendly relations with China. The two countries have carried out close cooperation in various fields including economy and trade, agriculture, fishery, education and humanities.

Expressing his gratitude to China for supporting Brunei in fighting the pandemic and providing vaccines, Rahman said it is a reflection of friendly relations between the two countries and their joint efforts in response to the pandemic.

The Brunei Legislative Council is willing to strengthen exchanges with the NPC and contribute to the development of bilateral relations, he said.

