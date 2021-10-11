Xi to address COP15 leaders' summit via video link

BEIJING, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will on Tuesday attend via video link the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) and deliver a keynote speech, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here Monday.

